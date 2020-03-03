Allscripts (MDRX) Gets a Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper reiterated a Hold rating on Allscripts (MDRX) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 62.0% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and Hms Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.17, representing a 46.4% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.02 and a one-year low of $7.34. Currently, Allscripts has an average volume of 2.1M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, connectivity, information solutions, and related professional services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions; Population Health; and Netsmart.