Allscripts (MDRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Allscripts (MDRX) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Allscripts has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.35, a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $4.56. Currently, Allscripts has an average volume of 2.43M.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, connectivity, information solutions, and related professional services. It operates through the following segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions; Population Health; and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment involves in the sale of clinical software applications and financial and information solutions. The Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions. The Netsmart segment operates in the home care and behavioral healthcare information technology field throughout the United States. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

