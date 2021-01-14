Allot (ALLT) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Allot (ALLT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.39, close to its 52-week high of $15.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Allot’s market cap is currently $506.7M and has a P/E ratio of -53.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.90.

Allot Ltd. engages in the development and provision of network intelligence and security solutions for mobile, fixed service providers, enterprises. The firm offers analytics, traffic management, policy control and charging, and service enablement platforms. It also provides maintenance, support services, and professional services including installation and training. The company was founded by Yigal Jacoby and Michael Shurman on November 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.