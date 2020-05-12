Allot (ALLT) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on Allot (ALLT) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allot with a $15.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.57 million and GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allot Ltd. engages in the development and provision of network intelligence and security solutions for mobile, fixed service providers, enterprises. The firm offers analytics, traffic management, policy control and charging, and service enablement platforms. It also provides maintenance, support services, and professional services including installation and training. The company was founded by Yigal Jacoby and Michael Shurman on November 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.