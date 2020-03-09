Allot (ALLT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report issued on March 4, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Allot (ALLT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Allot has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on Allot’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Allot Ltd. engages in the development and provision of network intelligence and security solutions for mobile, fixed service providers, enterprises. The firm offers analytics, traffic management, policy control and charging, and service enablement platforms.

