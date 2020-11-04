Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.50, an 84.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $60.97 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $41.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALLO in relation to earlier this year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.