Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.32, close to its 52-week low of $24.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 45.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Bluebird Bio.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33, which is a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $33.80 and a one-year low of $24.60. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 547.8K.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.