Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 45.9% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.27, which is a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allogene Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $54.48 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.59 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.