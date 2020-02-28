Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Oppenheimer gave Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 42.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00, which is a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $33.80 and a one-year low of $21.25. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 628.6K.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.