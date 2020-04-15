Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After William Blair and Canaccord Genuity gave Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 40.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Alpine Immune Sciences.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.80 and a one-year low of $17.44. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 678.7K.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.