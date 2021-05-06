Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.89, close to its 52-week low of $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allogene Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $68.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $61.03 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.