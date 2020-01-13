Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.55, close to its 52-week low of $24.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

The company has a one-year high of $33.80 and a one-year low of $24.60. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 516.8K.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.