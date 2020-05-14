Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Gets a Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 57.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $34.33 average price target, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.61 and a one-year low of $17.43. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 807.5K.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.