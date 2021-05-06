Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.71, close to its 52-week low of $24.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on April 21, William Blair also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $55.00 and a one-year low of $24.85. Currently, Allogene Therapeutics has an average volume of 780.5K.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.