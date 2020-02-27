Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 42.5% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allogene Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.33, which is a 42.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Allogene Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $50.74 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $30.51 million.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.