Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.70, close to its 52-week low of $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.5% and a 21.3% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allison Transmission Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.67.

Allison Transmission Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.85B and has a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALSN in relation to earlier this year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems.