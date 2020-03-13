Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Robert W. Baird and Oppenheimer gave Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE: ALSN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Citigroup. Analyst Timothy Thein maintained a Buy rating on Allison Transmission Holdings today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.44, close to its 52-week low of $31.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Thein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 42.6% success rate. Thein covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitowoc Company, Parker Hannifin, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allison Transmission Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.83.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $617 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $647 million and had a net profit of $147 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALSN in relation to earlier this year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems.