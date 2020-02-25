Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) on February 21 and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightView Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allison Transmission Holdings with a $52.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $52.67 and a one-year low of $41.26. Currently, Allison Transmission Holdings has an average volume of 871.4K.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of fully-automatic transmissions. Its products include on-highway, off-highway, and tracked military. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.