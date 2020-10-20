Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitowoc Company, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allison Transmission Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.57, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $377 million and net profit of $23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $737 million and had a net profit of $181 million.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.