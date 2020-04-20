Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) on April 17 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightView Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allison Transmission Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.14, implying a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allison Transmission Holdings’ market cap is currently $4.05B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.76.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALSN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Randall Kirk, the SVP, Prod Eng & Prog Mgmt of ALSN bought 3,800 shares for a total of $89,604.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.