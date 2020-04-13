Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 26.9% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allison Transmission Holdings with a $54.71 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $617 million and net profit of $107 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $647 million and had a net profit of $147 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALSN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Randall Kirk, the SVP, Prod Eng & Prog Mgmt of ALSN bought 3,800 shares for a total of $89,604.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.