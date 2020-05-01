Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and BMO Capital gave Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Other OTC: APYRF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Johann Rodrigues maintained a Buy rating on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust today and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodrigues is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 49.0% success rate. Rodrigues covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, RioCan Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.15, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$51.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $43.26 and a one-year low of $24.35. Currently, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average volume of 736.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada. Allied Properties’ major tenants include IT, banking, government, marketing, and telecommunications firms. The company also controls a number of telecommunications/IT and retail properties within its real estate portfolio.