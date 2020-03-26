Alliant Energy (LNT) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report released today, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alliant Energy (LNT), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliant Energy with a $56.80 average price target, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Alliant Energy’s market cap is currently $10.83B and has a P/E ratio of 18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through two segments: Utility and Non-utility, Parent and Other. The utility segment consists of Interstate Power and Light Co. and Wisconsin Power & Light Co. The Interstate Power & Light Co. is a public utility engaged principally in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas in selective markets in Iowa and southern Minnesota. The Wisconsin Power and Light Co. is a public utility engaged principally in the generation and distribution of electricity and the distribution and transportation of natural gas in selective markets in southern and central Wisconsin. The Non-utility, Parent and Other segment includes the operations of Resources and its subsidiaries, Corporate Services, the Alliant Energy parent company, and any Alliant Energy parent company consolidating adjustments. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.