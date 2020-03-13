Alliant Energy (LNT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Eric Beaumont from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alliant Energy (LNT), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Beaumont is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Beaumont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliant Energy with a $60.14 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.28 and a one-year low of $45.37. Currently, Alliant Energy has an average volume of 1.71M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through two segments: Utility and Non-utility, Parent and Other.