Alliance Resource (ARLP) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes reiterated a Hold rating on Alliance Resource (ARLP) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.1% and a 35.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Resource is a Hold with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Alliance Resource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $351 million and GAAP net loss of $145 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $527 million and had a net profit of $276 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC. The Appalachian segment is composed of Pontiki and MC Mining complexes. The Other and Corporate segment includes marketing and administrative expenses, Mt. Vernon dock activities, coal brokerage activity, its equity investment in Mid-America Carbonates LLC and certain activities of Alliance Resource Properties. The company was founded in May 1999 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.