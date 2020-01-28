Alliance Resource (ARLP) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Hold rating on Alliance Resource (ARLP) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.7% and a 38.0% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Resource is a Hold with an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.78 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Alliance Resource has an average volume of 795.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARLP in relation to earlier this year.

Alliance Resource Partners LP produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Other and Corporate.