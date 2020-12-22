Alliance Global Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on Peck Company (PECK)

Peck Company (PECK) received a Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners analyst Euro Pacific Capital yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Peck Company.

Peck Company’s market cap is currently $33.1M and has a P/E ratio of -20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.64.

The Peck Co. Holdings, Inc. is a blank check company. It does not engage in any operations. The company is headquartered South Burlington, VT.