Alliance Global Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger initiated coverage with a Buy rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kinstlinger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Kinstlinger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Mohawk Group Holdings, and Inuvo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEI Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.10, which is a 163.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on MEI Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.24 million and GAAP net loss of $4.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 million and had a net profit of $3.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEIP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2020, Daniel Phd Gold, the CEO of MEIP bought 275,500 shares for a total of $432,535.

MEI Pharma, Inc. engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates includes Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.