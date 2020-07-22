Alliance Global Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on Eyegate (EYEG)

Alliance Global Partners analyst Ben Haynor initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Eyegate (EYEG) yesterday and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Haynor is ranked #4684 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eyegate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75, a 106.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Eyegate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.69 million and had a net profit of $870.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes EGP-437 and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.