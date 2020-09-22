Alliance Global Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (APTO) received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Alliance Global Partners analyst Brian Kinstlinger today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kinstlinger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Kinstlinger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Mohawk Group Holdings, and Inuvo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aptose Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.57.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Aptose Biosciences has an average volume of 954.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APTO in relation to earlier this year.

Aptose Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the discovery, research, and development of anti-cancer therapies. Its product pipeline includes APTO-253, a small molecule that induces expression of the Kruppel-Like Factor 4 genes; and CG-806 a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent. The company was founded on September 5, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

