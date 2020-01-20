Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 17, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alliance Data Systems (ADS), with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.91, close to its 52-week low of $99.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 83.2% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alliance Data Systems with a $129.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $182.95 and a one-year low of $99.20. Currently, Alliance Data Systems has an average volume of 833.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ADS in relation to earlier this year.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.