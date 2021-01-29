Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele assigned a Buy rating to Alliance Data Systems (ADS) yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 50.5% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Data Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.50.

The company has a one-year high of $110.28 and a one-year low of $20.51. Currently, Alliance Data Systems has an average volume of 1.12M.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing and customer loyalty solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.