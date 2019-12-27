Allergan (AGN) Receives a Hold from William Blair

Catie Powers- December 27, 2019, 3:52 PM EDT

In a report issued on December 23, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Allergan (AGN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $191.61, close to its 52-week high of $192.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Allergan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $192.27 and a one-year low of $114.27. Currently, Allergan has an average volume of 2M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allergan Plc engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: US Specialized Therapeutics; US General Medicine, and International. The US Specialized Therapeutics segment includes sales and expenses relating to branded products within the United States.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts