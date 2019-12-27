Allergan (AGN) Receives a Hold from William Blair

In a report issued on December 23, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Allergan (AGN). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $191.61, close to its 52-week high of $192.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Allergan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.50.

The company has a one-year high of $192.27 and a one-year low of $114.27. Currently, Allergan has an average volume of 2M.

Allergan Plc engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: US Specialized Therapeutics; US General Medicine, and International. The US Specialized Therapeutics segment includes sales and expenses relating to branded products within the United States.