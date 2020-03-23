Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

Catie Powers- March 23, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Roth Capital gave Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.1% and a 20.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.60, implying an 1147.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts