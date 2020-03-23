Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. and Roth Capital gave Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wedbush. Analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.88, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -25.1% and a 20.4% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.60, implying an 1147.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.