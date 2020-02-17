Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Hold rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) on February 12 and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 57.3% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, and United Therapeutics.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.67.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.