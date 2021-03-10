Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00, a 224.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Allena Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $75.88M and has a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.20.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes Reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults; and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Robert Gallotto and Alexey L. Margolin on June 24, 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.