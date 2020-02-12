Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.34, close to its 52-week low of $1.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allena Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.50.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.