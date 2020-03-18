Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.6% and a 15.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75, representing a 1685.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.