Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

Ryan Adist- March 18, 2020, 7:11 AM EDT

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.59, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.6% and a 15.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.75, representing a 1685.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allena Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.36 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.61 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, discovery, and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts