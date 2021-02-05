Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Skyworks Solutions, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegro MicroSystems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.57, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Allegro Microsystems Inc is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the important emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. It is a supplier of power ICs. Its sensor ICs enable customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and LED driver ICs. Its products are divided into three categories such as SENSE that include Current Sensors, Switches and Latches, Linear and Angular Position, Magnetic Speed Sensors, and Photonics; REGULATE that include Regulators, ClearPower Modules, and LED Drivers; and DRIVE that includes BLDC Drivers, Brush DC and Stepper Drivers.