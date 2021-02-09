Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Wells Fargo gave Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ: ALGM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Allegro MicroSystems today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.8% and a 81.3% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Allegro MicroSystems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00, representing an 8.8% upside. In a report issued on January 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $164 million and GAAP net loss of $5.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $160 million and had a net profit of $8.93 million.

Allegro Microsystems Inc is a global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs enabling the important emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. It is a supplier of power ICs. Its sensor ICs enable customers to precisely measure motion, speed, position and current, while its power ICs include high-temperature and high-voltage capable motor driver, power management and LED driver ICs. Its products are divided into three categories such as SENSE that include Current Sensors, Switches and Latches, Linear and Angular Position, Magnetic Speed Sensors, and Photonics; REGULATE that include Regulators, ClearPower Modules, and LED Drivers; and DRIVE that includes BLDC Drivers, Brush DC and Stepper Drivers.