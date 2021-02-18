Allegion (ALLE) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 16, Timothy Wojs from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Allegion (ALLE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wojs is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.8% success rate. Wojs covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lennox International, Trane Technologies, and American Woodmark.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegion with a $115.80 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Allegion’s market cap is currently $9.92B and has a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -21.65.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems. The EMEIA segment offers the same portfolio of products as the Americas segment as well as time and attendance and workforce productivity solutions. The Asia Pacific segment also provides the same product portfolio in addition to video analytics solutions. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.