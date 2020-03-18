Allegion (ALLE) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Deepa Raghavan maintained a Hold rating on Allegion (ALLE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Raghavan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -31.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Raghavan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Acuity Brands, and Hubbell B.

Allegion has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $121.75, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.24 and a one-year low of $87.10. Currently, Allegion has an average volume of 755.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLE in relation to earlier this year.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific.