Allegion (ALLE) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Allegion (ALLE), with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 37.9% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegion is a Hold with an average price target of $121.75, representing a 22.3% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $112.00 price target.

Based on Allegion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $80.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $133 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 95 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLE in relation to earlier this year.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific.