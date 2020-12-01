Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on November 12, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.19, close to its 52-week high of $183.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 55.9% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiant Travel Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $180.60, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Seaport Global also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $126.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Allegiant Travel Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $201 million and GAAP net loss of $29.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $437 million and had a net profit of $43.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALGT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiant Travel Co. engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products and fixed fee contract air transportation. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.