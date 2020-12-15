Allegiant Gold (AUXXF) Initiated with a Buy at Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Allegiant Gold (AUXXF) today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Comstock Mining, and Newrange Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allegiant Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.56 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, Allegiant Gold has an average volume of 98.34K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AUXXF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and developement segmentof gold. Its projects include Bolo, Browns Canyon, Clanton Hills, Eastside, Four Metals, Goldfield West, Mogollon, Overland Pass, White Horse Flats, and White Horse North projects. The company was founded on September 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.