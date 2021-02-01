Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Allegiance Bancshares with a $36.00 average price target, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Allegiance Bancshares’ market cap is currently $719.3M and has a P/E ratio of 16.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABTX in relation to earlier this year.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.