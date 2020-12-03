Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Gets a Hold Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report issued on October 29, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. assigned a Hold rating to Allegheny Technologies (ATI), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Allegheny Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Allegheny Technologies’ market cap is currently $1.82B and has a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components for different industries which include aerospace and defense, oil and gas, chemical process, and electrical energy. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Flat Rolled Products (FRP) segments. The HPMC segment includes production, conversion, and distribution of materials, including products from differentiated alloys, super alloys, and metallic powders. The FRP segment involves in the production, conversion and distribution of nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and stainless steel in a variety of product forms including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and precision rolled strip. The company was founded on August 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.