Alleghany (Y) Received its Third Buy in a Row

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Altice Usa, and ViacomCBS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alleghany is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $907.50, a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $900.00 price target.

Alleghany’s market cap is currently $11.52B and has a P/E ratio of 90.67. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.31.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.