Allakos (ALLK) Receives a Buy from William Blair

In a report released today, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Allakos (ALLK). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 52.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Allakos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $140.50.

Allakos, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The company was founded by Christopher Bebbington, Nenad Tomasevic, Bruce S. Bochner, and Robert Schleimer in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.