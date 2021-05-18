Allakos (ALLK) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Allakos (ALLK) and a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Precision BioSciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allakos is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $178.40, representing a 79.3% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $157.98 and a one-year low of $62.34. Currently, Allakos has an average volume of 206.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALLK in relation to earlier this year.

Allakos, Inc. engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis. The company was founded by Christopher Bebbington, Nenad Tomasevic, Bruce S. Bochner, and Robert Schleimer in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood, CA.